Enrollment opens at College of Southern Nevada

Enrollment at CSN is now open, and officials are encouraging students to beat the rush and sign up for classes sooner rather than later.

College of Southern Nevada (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“We always encourage students to choose their classes as early as possible to help make sure they get the sections they want at their chosen times and campuses,” Clarissa Cota, the College of Southern Nevada’s vice president for academic affairs, said in a statement. “At an institution as large as CSN, high-demand classes such as biology labs, oral communication and lower level math classes can fill up quickly.”

Enrollment opened Wednesday for new students.

CSN enrolls 35,000 for-credit students each semester and more than 12,000 non-credit students each year. Offering more than 180 different degrees and certificates in over 70 academic programs, it is the state’s largest and most affordable college.

Those interested and not yet admitted may apply for free at www.csn.edu/apply.

More than two- thirds of CSN students receive financial aid, including grants, loans and scholarships, and the college encourages all who are eligible to apply for aid. More information may be found at www.csn.edu/financial-aid.

CSN recently joined forces with other area colleges and local nonprofits to bolster access to higher education and completion of higher education courses once students enroll. The aim is to create a better-educated, skilled workforce to fill jobs in Nevada.

