Fair features 65 Las Vegas area charter, magnet, private schools

On the eve of National School Choice Week, Las Vegas will host its second annual School Choice Fair on Saturday, featuring 65 local schools.

Third grade teacher Laura Ernst works with students at Mater Academy Mountain Vista charter school in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The event will allow families to visit with charter, magnet and private school staff and officials at booths throughout the second floor of the UNLV Student Union from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event also will feature activities for children, including a scavenger hunt and face painting.

At least 1,000 people are expected to attend, organizers said.

Interested families can call 702-351-3448 for more information.

