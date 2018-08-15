Faulty air conditioning system bedevils North Las Vegas school

Students at J.D. Smith Middle School spent their third day of school on Wednesday with a faulty air conditioning system, a problem that may have resulted from the storm that blasted the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday.

J.D. Smith Middle School (Google Street View)

Students at J.D. Smith Middle School spent their third day of school on Wednesday with a faulty air conditioning system, a problem that may have resulted from the storm that blasted the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday.

The North Las Vegas school was continuing to experience issues with the air conditioning system, which is working better in some classrooms than others, said district spokesman Mauricio Marin.

The school was using fans and supplying water to make sure that students and teachers in those classrooms are comfortable as repairs continue, he said.

The storm over the weekend might have messed with the air conditioning system, Marin said, and facilities workers have been working on it for the past three days.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.

1301 E Tonopah Ave, North Las Vegas, NV