Gerry Bomotti resigns as UNLV finance chief

University’s senior vice president of finance and business is leaving after nearly 13 years in the post.

UNLV Senior Vice President for Finance and Business Gerry Bomotti is leaving his position at the end of this week. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Business Press)

UNLV’s finance boss of nearly 13 years is resigning at the end of this week, according to an email sent to the Board of Regents on Wednesday.

Gerry Bomotti, who joined the university in September 2004, is leaving his post as senior vice president of finance and business for unknown reasons.

“He will be very, very hard to replace,” said Dr. Carol Harter, former UNLV president. “The number of areas in which he developed expertise are innumerable. You can never lose a key officer like that without feeling it in one way or another.”

Harter said she couldn’t begin to name all of his accomplishments, but noted that he helped UNLV obtain funds for 17 buildings and helped shepherd the university through the recession with a “humane consideration” for employees.

“I think he’s one of the finest professionals I’ve ever worked with,” she said of Bomotti, who previously served as vice president for administrative services at Colorado State University for 11 years.

Nancy Rapoport, special counsel to UNLV President Len Jessup, will serve as acting senior vice president of finance and business during the transitional period, according to the email, which was sent by Vince Alberta, chief marketing officer and vice president of brand integration.

The university hopes to name a replacement before the start of the fall 2017 semester.

“Gerry has helped advance this university in multiple ways and his work will further position UNLV to succeed in the future,” the email said.

Jessup was not immediately available for comment.

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.