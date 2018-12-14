High school graduation rates in Nevada, Clark County, hit record highs

A record 83 percent of high school seniors in Nevada graduated in 2018, according to state data released on Friday.

Jaison Arredondo, 18, of Centennial High School, fourth from right, takes part in the Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada’s high school class of 2018 graduated at the highest rate in the state’s history, according to state data released on Friday.

Graduation rates increased from 2017 across all but three school districts, pushing the statewide rate up to 83.17 percent.

That includes a 2 percentage point jump in Clark County, to a record 85 percent, and an increase of nearly 5 percentage points for state-sponsored public charter schools, which graduated students at a 70 percent rate.

State Superintendent Steve Canavero said the state is not only graduating students at a higher rate than ever before, but it’s adding value with the new college- and career-ready diplomas — first awarded to the class of 2017.

“I think in the future, we’re going to see the continued emphasis on the graduation rate and the continued emphasis on the college and career-ready diploma,” he said.

Graduation rates also increased across all racial and ethnic groups from last year, including a roughly 4 percentage point jump to 71.5 percent for black students and an increase from 79.7 to 82.3 percent for Hispanic students.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.