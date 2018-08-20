Incident at Henderson high school leads to arrest of 2 students

Two Basic High School students were arrested last week after a fight almost broke out at the Henderson school.

Basic High School. (Google Street View)

The incident occurred Friday around 1 p.m., during the school’s lunch period. Staff intervened to break up an impending fight, Clark County School District police Lt. Roberto Morales said.

One 15-year-old male student and one 16-year-old female student were arrested, Morales said. The male student was attempting to fight another student when at least two staff members intervened.

Both the male and female suspects, whose names are not being released because they are juveniles, will face charges of provoking a breach of peace, obstruction, resisting, damage to school property and two counts each of battery on a protected person.

Morales would not confirm how many staff members were involved in the incident or what their roles are at the school, but he confirmed that at least two adults were involved. A protected person could be a school police officer or another staff member at the school.

There were no reported injuries to the students. Morales said staff members were injured, but he would not discuss the types of injuries.

“They’re victims at this time,” he said. “We’re not releasing any of that information at this time.”

The motive for the fight is still under investigation, but Morales said there is no evidence linking the fight to an off-campus robbery of two female Basic High School students Thursday morning. Henderson police arrested two males in that incident, including one juvenile student at the school. The stolen property was recovered and returned.

School police also investigated, but ultimately did not press charges, after a Canarelli Middle School student accidentally discharged mace during class Thursday.

The accidental discharge happened when the student sat on the canister. The student’s classroom and an adjacent one were temporarily cleared so the area could ventilate, school district officials said.

Any students who reported breathing issues Thursday were seen by the school nurse. Mace is not allowed on campus, and the matter is being handled by the school administration.

