Joseph Crowley, longtime UNR president, dies at 84

Crowley served as president of the university for 23 years, from 1978 to 2001, and returned for a brief stint as interim president in 2005. He also served as president of the NCAA from 1993-1995.

University of Nevada, Reno (Facebook)

RENO — The longest-serving president in the history of the University of Nevada, Reno, has died.

Joseph Crowley’s daughter, Theresa Crowley, confirmed he died in Reno on Tuesday at 84.

He was hospitalized earlier this month with pneumonia.

Crowley served as president of UNR for 23 years, from 1978 to 2001. He also served as president of the NCAA from 1993-1995.

After his retirement in January 2003, Crowley served as interim president at San Jose State University in California. He later assumed that role at UNR from December 2005 to June 2006. He first joined Nevada’s political science faculty in 1966.

Most recently, he worked as president of one of northern Nevada’s first medical marijuana dispensaries.