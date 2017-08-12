Kids get back-to-school boost at two Las Vegas fairs

Schoolchildren got a chance to pick out a new backpack, fill it with supplies, get an eye exam and more Saturday during two back-to-school fairs sponsored by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Downtown Area Command and Bolden Area Command.

Las Vegas residents Javier Munguia, from left, Roberto Munguia and Brallan Munguia pick out their favorite backpacks during a back-to-school fair hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department held at the Dula Gymnasium in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Children try on their new book bags during a back-to-school fair hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department held at the Dula Gymnasium in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Volunteers with the Mastering Mindsets Janay Lockhart, left, and Tuyuana Fondren distribute backpacks to kids during a back-to-school fair hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department held at the Dula Gymnasium in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Third-grader Marcos Cruz thinks about his color options before choosing a green backpack during a back-to-school fair hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department held at the Dula Gymnasium in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Optometric technicians Sabrina Reyes, left, and Courtney Nuno, right, perform an eye exam on Jessica Gutierrez during a back-to-school fair hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department held at the Dula Gymnasium in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Volunteers with The Siegel Group Rose Brown, left, Ronda Armstrong distribute free backpacks to children during a back-to-school fair hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department held at the Dula Gymnasium in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Kindergartner Gabriella McClain, 5, chooses a pink backpack during a back-to-school fair hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department held at the Dula Gymnasium in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Volunteer Janay Lockhart, left, gives a backpack to first-grader Valentina Gonzaga, 6, during a back-to-school fair hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department held at the Dula Gymnasium in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Kindergartner Quibandra Lawson, 3, picks out a backpack during a back-to-school fair hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department held at the Dula Gymnasium in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Schoolchildren got a back-to-school boost Saturday during two Metro-sponsored fairs near downtown Las Vegas.

Kids had a chance to pick out a new backpack, fill it with supplies, get a free eye exam and more during the fairs sponsored by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Downtown Area Command and Bolden Area Command.

The two fairs were designed to help lower the financial burden on low-income families, Metro said in a news release. Local businesses and community members donated supplies for the fairs.