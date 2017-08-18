Las Vegas Academy of the Arts celebrates 25 years — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts kicked off its Silver Anniversary celebration with alumni, parents and staff all welcoming students back to school with a complementary T-shirt that commemorated the school’s 25th anniversary on Friday. The event featured remarks from Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who issued a proclamation to name Aug. 18, 2017 as “LVA Day.” Once all the festivities were over, the students had a celebration of their own by dancing in the school’s quad in front of the cafeteria.
