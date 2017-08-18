Las Vegas Academy of the Arts celebrates 25 years — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts kicked off its Silver Anniversary celebration with alumni, parents and staff all welcoming students back to school with a complementary T-shirt that commemorated the school’s 25th anniversary on Friday.

From left, Las Vegas Academy students Katie Fiore, 15, Michelle Garcia, 15, Angely Salazar, 15, Paola Salcido, 15, and Kinberlin Robles, 15 lounge together at lunch during the school's 25th anniversary day, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Campus security monitor Mark Campell, left, and Las Vegas Academy student Ceclia Rosage, 16, groove to music together at lunch during the school's 25th anniversary day, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts kicked off its Silver Anniversary celebration with alumni, parents and staff all welcoming students back to school with a complementary T-shirt that commemorated the school’s 25th anniversary on Friday. The event featured remarks from Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who issued a proclamation to name Aug. 18, 2017 as “LVA Day.” Once all the festivities were over, the students had a celebration of their own by dancing in the school’s quad in front of the cafeteria.

