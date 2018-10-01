Las Vegas’ Goolsby Elementary School honored with ‘Blue Ribbon’

Goolsby Elementary School in Las Vegas is among the 349 schools nationwide to receive the ‘Blue Ribbon’ honor bestowed on schools that demonstrate academic excellence or significant progress in closing achievement gaps.

Goolsby Elementary School in Las Vegas. Google Street View photo.

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Blue Ribbons to three Nevada schools, an honor bestowed on schools that demonstrate academic excellence or significant progress in closing achievement gaps.

Goolsby Elementary in Las Vegas, Roy Gomm Elementary in Reno and Mount Rose K-8 School of Languages in Reno were recognized for exemplary performance, the state Department of Education said Monday.

All three schools were in the top 15 percent of schools in the state based on reading and math test scores.

“Our staff is so excited about this nomination,” Goolsby Principal Kimberly Cunningham said in a statement. “It shows the high levels of achievement that our students can reach. It takes a team of committed educators, parents, staff and students to reach and achieve our goals.”

The three schools were among 349 nationwide that Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools.

