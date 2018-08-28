Las Vegas high student arrested for having handgun on campus

A Sierra Vista High School student was arrested on Tuesday morning after officials found a loaded gun in his possession on campus.

Sierra Vista High School (Google Street View)

Clark County School District police Capt. Roberto Morales said the student was on probation and was found to be in possession of a .45-caliber firearm during a random search by state parole authorities at the southwest valley school.

Charges are pending, Morales said, but would at a minimum include possession of a firearm on school property.

8100 W Robindale Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113