Las Vegas ranked among least educated cities

Las Vegas is one of the least educated cities in the country, according to a new analysis from personal finance website WalletHub.

The study, released Monday, ranks 150 metropolitan areas based on metrics that include the quality of local schools and the number of adults with high school, college and professional degrees. Las Vegas fell in the bottom third of the list as the 124th most educated.

Ann Arbor, Michigan, earned the top spot, and McAllen, Texas, placed last. Reno ranked considerably higher than Las Vegas at 58th place.

The website also put Las Vegas at the bottom of another list rating university quality, tying for last place with five other cities: Detroit; Portland, Oregon; San Antonio; Jacksonville, Florida; and Memphis, Tennessee. Four other cities tied for first place: San Jose, California; New Haven, Connecticut; Trenton, New Jersey; Nashville, Tennessee; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

WalletHub developed its study using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It also used information from fellow ranking groups GreatSchools.org and U.S. News & World Report.

