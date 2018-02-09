Las Vegas school briefly locked down over ‘erratic’ man on grounds

Clark County School District Police Capt. Ken Young said officers were dispatched to the Las Vegas school, at 2501 Winwood St., at about 2 p.m. and were still on the scene.

Reed Elementary School (Google Street View)

Reed Elementary School was briefly placed on “lockdown” Friday afternoon as police officers respond to a man acting erratically in the area.

Clark County School District Police Capt. Ken Young said officers were dispatched to the Las Vegas school, at 2501 Winwood St., at about 2 p.m. after receiving reports that the man had ventured onto the school’s field.

The man was gone from the area by the time officers arrived, having climbed back over the fence to the street. It was not known if the man was armed, Young said.

The lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m.

Police believe the man may have been a neighbor and are still seeking to talk to him. Young said there was no danger to any students.

