Las Vegas student arrested after handgun found in backpack

A 15-year-old Sunrise Mountain High School student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a handgun to school, according to Clark County School District police.

The student posted information on social media indicating that he had a gun on his possession, according to Capt. Ken Young. Another student saw the post and reported it to staff at the northeast Las Vegas Valley school.

The student had an unloaded .38-caliber handgun in his backpack, Young said.

No threats were made, but the student was charged with possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.

The arrest is the 14th incident in which a firearm or BB gun on or near school campuses this school year, according to a Review-Journal tally.

Spurred by the surge in guns found on campus, Superintendent Jesus Jara announced the creation of a school safety advisory group that is scheduled to present recommendations on how to address weapons on campus by December.

