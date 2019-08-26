Las Vegas students relocated after school’s air conditioner fails

Mack Middle School students relocated to Chaparral High School on Monday after issues with air conditioning, the Clark County School District told parents.

Mack Middle School (Google Street View)

Mack Middle School students were relocated to Chaparral High School on Monday after issues with air conditioning, the Clark County School District told parents.

Students who regularly ride the bus home at the end of the school day at the Las Vegas middle school will be transported directly from Chaparral High School to their regular bus stops, Assistant Principal Abigail Johnson wrote in a message to parents. All other students will be transported back to Mack, where their parents can pick them up or they can walk home.

The air conditioning issues came amid an excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.