Meetings to gather input on Clark County superintendent search

Five public meetings have been scheduled in late January to gather community input about the qualities the next leader of the Clark County School District should possess.

In addition to the meetings announced Thursday by the School Board, the district plans to launch an online community survey to gather feedback on the district’s search for a successor to Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky.

The meetings, hosted by Ray and Associates, the executive search firm hired by the Board of Trustees, will be held on:

Jan. 23 at Clark High School, 4291 Pennwood Ave., Las Vegas, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Jan. 24, Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy, 2531 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Jan. 25, Northwest Career and Technical Academy, 8200 W Tropical Pkwy, Las Vegas, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Jan. 26, Southwest Career and Technical Academy, 7050 W Shelbourne Ave., Las Vegas, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Jan. 27, Silverado High School, 1650 Silver Hawk Ave., Las Vegas, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

