Nevada now accepting teaching license applications online

Potential teachers around the nation who want to apply for a license in Nevada can now do so with the click of a button.

This week the Nevada Department of Education launched a new online processing system to apply for licensure in the Silver State.

Officials say the system, known as OPAL, is a major leap forward for the department, which previously required candidates to report in person.

“Educators will no longer need to do a paper application through the NDE offices in Las Vegas and Carson City. The majority of licensure-related business can now be done from anywhere, at any time,” Jason Dietrich, the department’s director of educator licensure, said in a statement.

With the new system comes an increase in fees for an initial teaching license. New applicants will pay $180, a $19 increase. Fees for those who already have a Nevada teaching license and need to renew or add an endorsement will stay the same, at $150 and $50, respectively. The department also offers a $50 discount for active-duty military, veterans and retired military personnel and their families.

Funding for the $650,000 system is coming from license-fee revenue, according to the department.

