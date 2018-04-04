Nevada schools experience another shakeup with Jessup departure

The educational landscape in Nevada experienced another shakeup Tuesday with the news that UNLV President Len Jessup is leaving the state’s largest university.

The educational landscape in Nevada experienced another shakeup Tuesday with the news that UNLV President Len Jessup is leaving the state’s largest university.

But no matter who steps into the role, or other vacant educational posts across the state, student success, big ideas and a broader vision are needed to move forward, education officials and community members say.

With Jessup’s announcement, UNLV will join two other colleges in the Nevada System of Higher Education — the College of Southern Nevada and Western Nevada College — that also are without permanent leaders.

The news also comes at a time when CCSD is working to replace retiring Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky. Trustees expect to name a new superintendent this month after a nationwide search.

This means there will be quite a few new faces at all levels of education in Nevada.

“I have valued the leadership provided by both Pat Skorkowsky and Len Jessup in leading the Clark County School District and UNLV, respectively,” Gov. Brian Sandoval said in a statement. “Pat and Len have been strong partners in moving public education in Southern Nevada forward and I am confident that their successors will continue to build on the framework that is in place.”

Bridging the gap between K-12 and higher education can prove challenging, and fixing the issues can take a strong partnership at the leadership level, according to Emily Richmond, the public editor at Education Writers Association, a professional association for education writers.

“Given that the vast majority of freshman attending state schools come from Clark County it’s doubly important that those expectations match,” she said. One of the best ways to do that is to have administrative leadership on the same page.”

For example, Richmond pointed out Nevada high school graduates often face remedial courses at higher education institutes, calling into question how rigorous the K-12 program is and whether it prepares students for college.

Statewide, 53 percent of 2015 high school graduates who enrolled in any of the seven degree-granting state institutions ended up in such courses, according to most recent NSHE data. For Clark, it’s 55.7 percent.

That can mean students take longer to graduate, which reflects poorly on the higher education institution and it can also cost more for families to pay for those courses.

Partnerships often come in fits and starts, said Richmond, who covered education in Nevada from 2002 to 2010. She said leaders need not only big ideas but the wherewithal to bring the ideas to fruition. That could be possible even with a few new leaders, she said.

“I don’t know it would be a problem if everybody is on a fresh page, but it is certainly difficult when they can’t turn to each other for institutional knowledge,” she said.

NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly said UNLV’s core goal should always be graduating students, and that improving student success will factor greatly in the university’s next steps.

He said he’ll talk with students and faculty members about how to move forward.

“During the last year at UNLV, the persistence rate from freshmen and on has declined,” he said. “Fundraising is great, but our core mission is to graduate students. It will be our primary focus moving forward.”

‘Plenty of interest’

Reilly is optimistic about finding a replacement for Jessup, and believes that the system is stable overall.

Although Jessup butted heads with Reilly and the state Board of Regents, the former presidents of CSN and WNC did not leave because of concerns regarding NSHE’s governance structure, he said. Chet Burton left Western Nevada College after becoming chief financial officer at NSHE, and Michael Richards left after about 10 years as president of CSN.

“If you look at all of the institutions, there’s been a great deal of stability,” Reilly said, adding that NSHE has received more than 100 applicants for the WNC presidency. “I think given what a great institution UNLV is, we’ll have plenty of interest from individuals who want to lead it.”

Some members of the business community, however, aren’t as confident that the presidential recruitment will go smoothly for UNLV.

“The world of higher education is a pretty small world,” said Michael Brown, president of Barrick USA. “I’ve always been taught that when you apply for a job, you try to find out what happened to the person before you. It’s going to be challenging for the recruitment for sure.”

Tom Kaplan, senior managing partner for Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, shared similar sentiments.

“Who are they going to find? Why would a good educator want to come to this university?” he said. “Until this system is changed, there’s no reason for a credible, intelligent, educational leader to come.”

Brown said in order for the state to diversify its economy, it needs a vibrant university.

“We’re going to need a president with a vision and the mandate to implement that vision,” he said.

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter. Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.