Nevada’s new student score cards designed to better inform parents

Families in Nevada will have more information on student achievement to work with this year, as the state Department of Education changes the score cards detailing results from the state-mandated Smarter Balanced tests.

Student's in Amy Bennett's third grade classroom work on mathematics at Vanderburg Elementary in Henderson, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

In grades three through eight, all students take mathematics and English Language Arts exams to measure their mastery of the subjects against state standards, which are based on the federal Common Core standards. The accompanying chart shows some of the main changes.

“The new information provided in the score report will help parents understand how well their child is learning and how they compare to other students at their school, in their district and across Nevada,” State Superintendent Steve Canavero, said in a release. “Parents will now have, at their fingertips, critical information to share with their child’s teacher to better understand how they can support their child’s learning.”

Nevada Department of Education Report Card by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd