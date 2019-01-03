Northern Nevada 4th-graders win governor-elect’s art contest

Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak and his wife, Kathy Sisolak, reviewed all the submitted artwork and announced the winners Wednesday.

Submission by Cooper Sandoval of Reno's Mount Rose Elementary.

Submission by Sydney Larsen of Carson City's Seeliger Elementary.

Two fourth-graders from Northern Nevada will lead the Pledge of Allegiance when Nevada’s newest governor is sworn in.

Sydney Larsen, a fourth-grade student at Seeliger Elementary in Carson City, and Cooper Sandoval, a fourth-grade student at Mount Rose Elementary in Reno, earned the honor by submitting artwork based on the theme “Home Means Nevada.” Cooper has no known relation to outgoing Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak and his wife, Kathy Sisolak, reviewed all the submitted artwork and announced the winners Wednesday. Sisolak will be sworn in on Monday.

“I want to thank Sydney and Cooper for their beautiful submissions, and I couldn’t be prouder to have these two talented students taking part in our inaugural festivities,” Sisolak said in a statement. “I appreciate all of the students and schools that participated; it was fun and inspiring to see the creativity of our state’s promising students and learn even more reasons why this state is such a special place to call home.”

Cooper’s drawing focused on the desert bighorn sheep, Nevada’s state animal, and Sydney’s drawing includes a note about how she was inspired by Nevada becoming the first state in the county to have a majority female Legislature.

