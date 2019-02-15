Pepper spray used to break up fight at North Las Vegas high school

Legacy High School (Google Street View)

Clark County School District police arrested two North Las Vegas high school students Friday morning after a fight that prompted officers to use pepper spray.

The fight involving at least 10 students broke out about 10:30 a.m. just outside Legacy High School’s cafeteria, just as first lunch was ending, according to police Lt. Darnell Couthen.

Two students were arrested for obstruction and participating in the fight, while others were cited for obstruction, Couthen said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many students were cited, Couthen said.

