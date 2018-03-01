Raiders donate $10K to CCSD to help kids become more active

The Clark County School District got a $10,000 bump from the Raiders, as part of an NFL grant program encouraging students to be more active.

Inside the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Clark County School District got a $10,000 bump from the Raiders, as part of an NFL grant program encouraging students to be more active.

Along with the Dairy Council of Nevada, the Raiders awarded the “Hometown” grant during a ceremony at Sandy Searles Miller Academy, on Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas.

Raiders Alumni and Raiderettes were on hand for the ceremony and students were able to participate in youth football camp after the event.

In late November, the organization honored Josh Stevens Elementary School in Henderson as part of the NFL Play 60 Challenge, another initiative encouraging students to get active.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.