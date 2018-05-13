Rebels rejoice at UNLV commencement ceremonies — PHOTOS

More than 3,000 UNLV undergraduate and graduate students were eligible to participate in commencement ceremonies held Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Communication Studies major, from left, Aisja Allen, Susie Binsol, and Morgan Hurley take a selfie during UNLV's afternoon commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Students line up before the start of UNLV's afternoon commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fine Arts major Julie Meyers waves to the crowd at the start of UNLV's afternoon commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Andrew Hanson, associate dean of the Honors College, left, directs students before the start of UNLV's afternoon commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV President Len Jessup looks on during UNLV's afternoon commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees arrive and purchase flowers before the start of UNLV's afternoon commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Urban Studies major Jordyn Hixson waves at the start of UNLV's afternoon commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Communication Studies major Brandon Zimmer, left, and Urban Studies major Susie Binsol, far right, wave to the crowd during UNLV's afternoon commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A student sports a "Wonder Woman" themed mortarboard during UNLV's afternoon commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV basketball players Jovan Mooring, center left, and Jordan Johnson head to their seats at the start of UNLV's afternoon commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Criminal Justice major Morgan Hurley, center, waves during UNLV's afternoon commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Communication Studies major Rachel Ann Nicolas records herself as she heads to her seat at the start of UNLV's afternoon commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Crimson-cloaked, mortarboard-wearing UNLV undergraduate and graduate students filled the Thomas & Mack Center for two commencement ceremonies Saturday.

More than 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students were eligible to participate in the ceremonies.

Graduates ranged in age from 16 to 72 and hailed from 37 states, the District of Columbia, and 57 foreign countries.

About 86 percent of graduates are Nevada residents and more than half — 56 percent — are from ethnically diverse backgrounds. Since 1964, UNLV has awarded nearly 134,000 degrees.

Next up, the College of Southern Nevada will hold its commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday at the Thomas & Mack.

A record 3,597 students are eligible to receive 3,716 degrees and certificates, according to preliminary data. In the last five years, more than 15,000 students have graduated from CSN.