Rebels rejoice at UNLV commencement ceremonies — PHOTOS

Crimson-cloaked, mortarboard-wearing UNLV undergraduate and graduate students filled the Thomas & Mack Center for two commencement ceremonies Saturday.
More than 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students were eligible to participate in the ceremonies.
Graduates ranged in age from 16 to 72 and hailed from 37 states, the District of Columbia, and 57 foreign countries.
About 86 percent of graduates are Nevada residents and more than half — 56 percent — are from ethnically diverse backgrounds. Since 1964, UNLV has awarded nearly 134,000 degrees.
Next up, the College of Southern Nevada will hold its commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday at the Thomas & Mack.
A record 3,597 students are eligible to receive 3,716 degrees and certificates, according to preliminary data. In the last five years, more than 15,000 students have graduated from CSN.