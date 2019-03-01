Regents approve plan to ease tuition sticker shock at Nevada colleges

Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Page on Wednesday, July 2, 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents on Thursday approved a program that will help students budget for education expenses.

The program ensures students will be aware of base tuition fees over at least a four-year period, according to NSHE.

“College affordability and price predictability are important factors in providing access to higher education,” Regent Chairman Kevin Page said in a statement. “This program will go a long way in helping students and parents plan for the cost of college.”

The program applies to all seven of NSHE’s degree-granting institutions and will base registration fees for undergraduate and graduate students on an index that tracks the inflation of college costs, NSHE said.

In November, regents considered two plans to create more predictable pricing after a June meeting where the board approved a 4 percent increase in tuition and fees for the 2019 and 2020 academic years.

