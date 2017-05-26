Rule against eagle feathers in graduation caps changed

A bald eagle in flight. (Thinkstock)

RENO — A Nevada school district has changed a longstanding policy of not allowing students to wear feathers with their graduation caps.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the Washoe County School District sent a memo around Wednesday saying feathers can be worn from hair or graduation caps.

A press release from Deputy Superintendent Kristen McNeill’s office states the right to wear eagle feathers is guaranteed under the American Indian Religious Freedom Act.

The district had said the original guidelines were in place to prevent students from inappropriately decorating graduation caps with things such as offensive language or gang symbols. It says a formal board policy is being drafted and will be discussed at the next board meeting.