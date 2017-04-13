Sands Care launches partnership with Hennessy Inspiring Children Foundation

Singer songwriter Jewel, born Jewel Kilcher, during her concert in her home state in Anchorage, Alaska Thursday Aug. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Al Grillo)

A new community partnership from Las Vegas Sands Corp. aims to accelerate the effect nonprofits can have on the community.

The Sands Care Accelerator Program will launch with a charity event May 19 at The Palazzo Theatre. Grammy-nominated artist Jewel will perform, and the funds from the inaugural event will benefit the Marty Hennessy Inspiring Children Foundation.

The foundation works with at-risk youth by placing them in leadership programs, apprenticeships and athletics, among other programs.

“We are grateful to Las Vegas Sands for recognizing the power of the work we do with our children, and making this amazing investment in our future,” Ryan Wolfington, founder of Marty Hennessy Inspiring Children Foundation, said in a statement. “Being part of the Sands Cares Accelerator Program is going to put us on a trajectory to impact many more young lives.”

Ninety-five percent of the students in the program end up receiving some type of college scholarships, according to the foundation.

“It is the best example of the type of organization we want the Accelerator program to propel into its next stage of growth and development,” Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs at Las Vegas Sands, said in a statement. “The foundation’s mission also is closely aligned with Sands Cares’ focus on education and addressing the social, economic and family challenges many of our community’s youth face.”

