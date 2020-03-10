53°F
Education

School bus overturns on Las Vegas freeway, injuring 2 staff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2020 - 8:31 am
 

No students were on board a bus that crashed Tuesday morning on the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley, but two staff members were hospitalized, the Clark County School District Police Departments said.

The crash happened on the highway near the South Buffalo Drive exit. School district police spokesman Bryan Zink said no students were on board when the bus crashed during the rainy morning commute.

Two staff members on board were taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition. Zink said the Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

The Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

