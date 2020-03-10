School bus overturns on Las Vegas freeway, injuring 2 staff

No students were on board the bus that crashed Tuesday morning on the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley, but two staff members were hospitalized, officials said.

A Clark County School District bus sits on its side on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (RTC cameras)

The crash happened on the highway near the South Buffalo Drive exit. School district police spokesman Bryan Zink said no students were on board when the bus crashed during the rainy morning commute.

Two staff members on board were taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition. Zink said the Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

The Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

