Senior NSHE official moving to MGM Resorts

Dr. Constance Brooks, a senior government and community relations official with the Nevada System of Higher Education, is heading to a similar position at MGM Resorts International, it was announced Friday.

Dr. Constance Brooks (Nevada System of Higher Education)

Brooks, a vice chancellor who has been with NSHE since 2012, will serve as MGM’s vice president of regional government affairs, she said during a Board of Regents meeting. She’ll begin her new job in January.

Speaking during a Board of Regents meeting, Brooks said she was humbled and blessed.

“I am so emotional because for the last six years I have I believe really poured a lot of myself into this job, into this team, who are just replete with talent who are gifted individuals,” she said.

Brooks will remain in Southern Nevada in her new role, she said.

Prior to her working at NSHE, Brooks was the director of government affairs and diversity initiatives for the College of Southern Nevada. Her experience in government affairs began when she served as a legislative liaison for Clark County, where she worked for six years.

She received her doctorate in public affairs and a master’s degree in social work from UNLV and a bachelor’s degree in social work from Southern Illinois University.

