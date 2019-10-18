Sick students at Las Vegas elementary school prompt investigation

Multiple students have reported symptoms of nausea and vomiting, the Clark County School District said in a statement Thursday.

Clark County School District (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District is working with the Southern Nevada Health District to investigate reports of multiple students feeling ill at a central Las Vegas elementary school.

Multiple Bell Elementary students have reported symptoms of nausea and vomiting, the district said in a statement Thursday.

The district said it plans to thoroughly clean the school, 2900 Wilmington Way, Thursday night in preparation for Friday classes. It also encouraged the public to practice sanitary habits, including the washing of hands after coughing or sneezing.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.