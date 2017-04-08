State Department of Education and CCSD agree to postpone fight over reorganization

Clark County School Board members during a board meeting at the Edward A. Greer Center on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

The Clark County School District and the state Department of Education have agreed to temporarily halt the district’s lawsuit over the reorganization while a new bill works its way through the legislative session.

A joint filing Friday with the first judicial court in Carson City states neither party will file or serve any more documents during until at least May 12. On or before May 12, the parties will either ask for another 30 days — depending on what happens in the legislature — or will continue with proceedings in the suit.

Judge James Wilson still needs to approve the request.

In 2015, the legislature signed off on Assembly Bill 394, which decentralizes the nation’s fifth-largest district and gives more power to individual schools and communities to make decisions. A set of regulations was also developed to further outline the reorganization.

The district originally filed suit in December and cited several issues with the overhaul, including the requirement to split funding 80-20 between schools and central services. The board also raised concern over the need for a weighted funding formula, which will assign more money to certain categories of students.

After concerns that trustees may have violated open meeting law, the district dismissed its first lawsuit and refiled in March.

A joint bill this session would write the reorganization regulations into law, likely making the school district’s lawsuit a moot point.

As of Friday afternoon, the bill had not been scheduled to come back for a vote in the Assembly education committee.

