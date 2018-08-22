Student arrested for loaded gun at Las Vegas high school

Clark County School District police arrested a Centennial High School student on Wednesday for possession of a loaded gun on campus.
Police acted on a tip from a student to administrators, Lt. Roberto Morales said.
When the 16-year-old male student was taken out of class around 10:30 a.m., police found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun in his backpack, Morales said.
Police have not determined if the student intended to use the gun at school.
Principal Trent Day encouraged parents in a letter to take this opportunity to discuss school safety with their children.
“If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue,” Day wrote.
