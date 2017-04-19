ad-fullscreen
Education

Teachers’ union complaint targets CCSD ‘breach of trust’

By Meghin Delaney Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2017 - 1:56 pm
 

The Clark County Education Association filed an unfair labor complaint against the Clark County School District on Wednesday.

Union leaders claim a “serious breach of trust” in that the district unilaterally changed how teachers can move forward on the Professional Growth System for determining salary increases.

Union leaders told the Review-Journal last week they planned to protest the change.

The complaint was submitted to the Employee Management Relations Board, a division of the state’s Department of Business and Industry. The district will have 20 days to respond before both parties can request a hearing before the relations board.

Last week, the district said that a recent memo clarified “minor inconsistencies” between the system manual and the teachers’ contract.

Both parties are currently negotiating the contract for 2017-2018.

