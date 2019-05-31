Tesla to provide $250K in grants for Nevada middle schools

The grants will be available to up to 20 schools to provide students and teachers with hands-on learning experiences in science and technology fields.

Tesla will provide $250,000 in grant funding to support science programs at up to 20 Nevada middle schools, the state Department of Education announced on Thursday.

The funding, part of the company’s $37.5 million commitment to K-12 education, will support Project Lead The Way, a national nonprofit that provides learning experiences for students and teachers in computer science, engineering, biomedical science and professional development.

The grants will increase hands-on learning experiences by providing an instructional unit on automation and robotics for hundreds of middle school students next school year.

Schools can apply for the grant by June 30 through the nonprofit’s grant program.

“Academic programs such as (Project Lead The Way) have the power to expose students to college and career pathways, providing them with the transferable skills that they need for success in high school and beyond,” said Jhone Ebert, superintendent of public instruction.

