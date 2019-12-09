Threat against high school in Las Vegas scrawled on bathroom wall

Parents of Desert Oasis High School students are upset that they were not notified about the threat until Monday morning.

Desert Oasis High School (Google Street View)

Clark County School District police are investigating a shooting threat written on a bathroom stall wall at Desert Oasis High School.

The threat warns students to stay away from the Las Vegas school Monday “unless you want to get shot.”

CCSD Sgt. Bryan Zink said police are still trying to find the person who wrote the message, but said the threat had been deemed not credible.

Zink said the threat was reported and handled on Thursday, but that a photo of the stall took on a life of its own on social media, as parents expressed concern that the school had not called with information till Monday morning.

“If parents notice extra patrol today, it’s typical for what we do when this kind of thing happens,” Zink said.

