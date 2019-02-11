Threat against Las Vegas high school increases police presence

Clark County School District and Las Vegas police officers increased their presence at Chaparral High School after a threat was made against the school. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jajuarezphoto

Clark County School District police are investigating a threat made against Chapparal High School on Sunday night.

The unspecified threat to the school at 3850 Annie Oakley Drive, was made on social media, school district police Lt. Darnell Couthen said Monday. He declined to specify the nature of the threat.

As of Monday afternoon, investigators had not been able to determine who made the threat, he said, but as a precaution, there was an increase in both school police and Metropolitan Police Department officers on campus and in the area surrounding the school.

Couthen said the investigation would dictate whether the bolstered security would be needed through the school week.

“It’ll be based on what we determine with regards to the threat,” Couthen said.

3850 Annie Oakley Drive, las vegas, nv