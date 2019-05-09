Threat leads to added police presence at Las Vegas high school

Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas (Google Street View)

Clark County School District police are investigating a threat made toward Cimarron-Memorial High School students Wednesday.

The threat, made over social media, was made toward the school at 2301 N. Tenaya Way. School police have determined that the threat was unsubstantiated and that no students were harmed, Sgt. Bryan Zink said.

Zink said the threat was made after a fight occurred at a park near the school about 3 p.m. Wednesday. He said detectives were unable to track down the person who posted the threat.

The school day will go on as normal with extra school district patrol vehicles on and near the campus, Zink said.