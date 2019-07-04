UNLV Alumni Association extends benefits to all former students

All UNLV graduates are now considered members of the university’s alumni association, making them eligible for discounted tickets to athletic events and Disneyland and other rewards.

Student commencement speaker Tara Trass gives a speech during the UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, May 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

All UNLV graduates are now considered members of the university’s alumni association, making them eligible for discounted tickets to athletic events and Disneyland, among other rewards.

Under the university’s new Rebels Forever program announced this week, all 120,000-plus alumni of the university are automatically enrolled as members of the alumni association, giving them access to discounts and services previously only available through a membership fee.

Instead of paying association dues, alumni are now encouraged to contribute to individual schools or their respective scholarships. Those who give $100 or more in total each year will be recognized as “Scarlet Loyal” donors eligible for early access for tickets to popular events.

However, the base alumni program is free and includes a subscription to UNLV Magazine, access to the university’s career services job board and discounts on travel, athletics events and dining. Graduates can also register for an @alumni.unlv.edu email address.

“To earn a degree from UNLV is a mark of distinction. Once you earn your degree, you’re a Rebel for life,” Chad Warren, executive director of the UNLV Alumni Association, said in a statement. “We value those who choose UNLV for their higher education and this is our way of ensuring alumni feel welcome and stay engaged beyond graduation.”

The alumni association was established in 1964 with the university’s first graduating class.

UNLV alumni live in every U.S. state and in 84 countries, according to the university.

Alumni can visit unlv.edu/rebelsforever to activate their email accounts, download coupons and discounts and access career services.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at aappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0218. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.