UNLV welcomes the newest members to the class of 2017 at its winter commencement on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the Thomas Mack Center.

University of Nevada Las Vegas students Trent Beers, left, and Jordan Levy stand on their seats before the start of UNLV's 54th commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

University of Nevada Las Vegas students decorated their caps for graduation during UNLV's 54th commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A University of Nevada Las Vegas student waves to the crowd before UNLV's 54th commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

University of Nevada Las Vegas students prepare to enter the Thomas & Mack Center before UNLV's 54th commencement ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

University of Nevada Las Vegas student Trent Beers pumps his first before UNLV's 54th commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

University of Nevada Las Vegas student jumps for joy before UNLV's 54th commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Nearly 2,100 undergraduate, graduate and professional students were eligible to participate in the event.

Graduates ranged in age from 19 to 75 and came from from 31 states and 42 countries.