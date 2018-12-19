UNLV is 1st public Nevada school to earn top research ranking

UNLV is now ranked as one of the top research schools in the country — the first college in Nevada to receive the designation.

University officials announced Wednesday that the school had been designated a “very high research activity” institution by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

Carnegie researchers categorize doctoral universities in one of three ways: “very high research activity” institutions with at least $5 million in research expenditures, a category previously known as R1; “high research activity” institutions, also with at least $5 million in research expenditures; and a new “doctoral/professional universities” category, institutions that report less than $5 million in research or don’t report such expenditures.

UNLV is one of 120 institutions to receive the very high research activity designation, up from 115 in 2015, according to the Inside Higher Education publication.

This is first time a public education institution in Nevada has earned the top ranking.

