UNLV picks Eric Chronister as dean for College of Sciences

UNLV has named Eric Chronister, professor and former chair of chemistry at the University of California, Riverside, as the new dean for the College of Sciences, effective July 1.

Chronister replaces sciences professor Stan Smith, who served as acting dean for the past year.

“Eric has an impressive background in research, student mentorship, and administration, and his vision for the future of sciences at UNLV aligns closely with our goals as a university,” Diane Chase, UNLV executive vice president and provost, said in a statement.

Chronister worked at UC Riverside for 30 years, including nine years as chair of its chemistry department.

