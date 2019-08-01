UNLV provost leaving to work again with former President Len Jessup

UNLV Provost Diane Chase will leave her position for a new role at Claremont Graduate University in California on Sept. 1.

Diane Chase (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Chase has served as executive vice president and provost for the past three years. At CGU, she will step into a newly created role as vice president of academic innovation, student success and strategic initiatives. She will be working under former UNLV President Len Jessup, who is now president of CGU.

Earlier this year, Chase had been a finalist for the position of president at the University of Idaho.

In a statement distributed by the university Wednesday, Chase praised UNLV’s successes during trying times, including the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, and through an “unplanned leadership transition” as Jessup left the university.

“I am honored to have worked shoulder-to-shoulder with two talented leadership teams, faculty, staff, and students – all of whom are devoted to making UNLV a better and stronger university. And, although I am heading to a new place, I promise to keep cheering for all my friends and colleagues at UNLV,” Chase said.

Senior Vice Provost Chris Heavey will step into Chase’s former role while a national search for her replacement is conducted, according to acting UNLV president Marta Meana.

