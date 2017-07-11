UNLV School of Medicine Dean Atkinson hospitalized

Founding leader of university’s fledgling medical school is fighting for her life at University Medical Center, the Review Journal has learned.

Dr. Barbara Atkinson, dean of the UNLV School of Medicine, poses for a photo in the Flora Dungan Humanities building at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to two sources with knowledge of the situation, the 74-year-old Atkinson recently suffered an intestinal rupture at home and was hospitalized at UMC, which will serve as the main clinical teaching center for the region’s first public medical school.

The sources said she was fighting a severe infection. Her husband, Bill, also a physician, has been at her bedside, one source said.

UMC would not immediately confirm Tuesday whether Atkinson was a patient.

Atkinson, the former dean of the University of Kansas School of Medicine, was just a few days away from welcoming the school’s first class of students.

‘A dream come true’

Weeks ago the renowned educational leader, clinician and researcher — she was elected to the prestigious Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences in 1997 — said she was eager to see the first class of 60 students beginning school on July 17.

“This is going to be a dream come true for many people in Southern Nevada,” said Atkinson, who didn’t start medical school until her own children began grade school. “I want to be there when they graduate in 2021.”

Sources close to the medical school say that that Atkinson has built a foundation for the school to carry on if she is forced into an extended absence.

“She went after, and got the best people for this school,” one said.

Atkinson came out of retirement in 2014 when UNLV officials sought her help in starting a medical school from scratch. In 2017 Nevada lawmakers provided $27 million to get the school up and running and in the recent Legislative session budgeted another $53 million.

Admitting to reporters she was a little bored in retirement, she became planning dean for the school in May 2014.

Eighteen months later UNLV announced that she had been named founding dean.

It’s a huge job. She oversees installation of the curriculum and accreditation, handles the recruitment of faculty and manages school operations, philanthropy and community outreach.

In addition, she has crafted the framework for the school’s faculty practice plan, graduate medical education program, hospital affiliation agreements and community clinical teaching sites.

Successful fundraiser

She’s also has had successes as a fundraiser. With the backing of the Engelstad Family Foundation, she helped raise $13.5 million in 60 days in 2015 to fund 135 scholarships for future medical students — including the entire charter class. The school will also give out 25 scholarships valued at $27,000 a year to the classes admitted in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

In June, a $25 million gift that Atkinson helped cultivate with UNLV President Len Jessup — the donor has chosen to remain an anonymous — was given to the medical school. That gift, along with another $25 million chipped in recently by the Legislature, goes toward a $100 million medical education building to be built in the Las Vegas Medical District, the planned 674-acre cluster of medical offices, retail and residential space located near UMC.

The medical school has interim space reserved at UNLV’s Shadow Lane Campus, which is across the street from UMC and Valley Hospital.

Two weeks ago, Atkinson said she was confident that the additional $50 million needed for the new education building will be raised in the not too distant future.

“It’ll happen pretty soon,” she said.

Las Vegas city officials have predicted a big redevelopment spurt in the city’s urban core from the new medical school. Betsy Fretwell, who leaves her city manager position this month, has said by 2020 the school will have a $600 million impact on the economy, resulting in more than 4,000 news jobs and an additional $30 million in tax revenue.

The new school also will go a long way toward bringing doctors to Nevada, according to Dr. Mark Doubrava, a physician and member of the Board of Regents of the Nevada System of Higher Education. Often, he said, medical school students and medical residents stay in the city they went to school or did their residences because they establish roots there.

With 198 physicians per 100,000 residents in 2010, Nevada falls far below the U.S. average of 272 doctors, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.