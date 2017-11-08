UNLV secures $250K for legal aid for immigrant children

A $250,000 donation from a local personal injury law firm will fund legal counsel for unaccompanied immigrant children through UNLV’s law school, the school announced in a press release Wednesday.

The William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Edward M. Bernstein and Associates Children’s Rights Program will be housed under UNLV’s Immigration Clinic, which offers free legal assistance within the local immigrant community. The clinic already provides legal aid to children fleeing violence in Central America.

Local immigration advocates including clinic director Michael Kagan, state Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, and Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada E#xecutive Director Barbara Buckley are among seven people scheduled to speak at a program launching ceremony next week.

