ad-fullscreen
Education

UNLV secures $250K for legal aid for immigrant children

By Jessie Bekker Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2017 - 3:48 pm
 

A $250,000 donation from a local personal injury law firm will fund legal counsel for unaccompanied immigrant children through UNLV’s law school, the school said in a statement Wednesday.

The Edward M. Bernstein and Associates Children’s Rights Program will be housed under UNLV’s Immigration Clinic, which offers free legal assistance within the local immigrant community. The clinic already provides legal aid to children fleeing violence in Central America.

Local immigration advocates including clinic director Michael Kagan, state Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, and Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada E#xecutive Director Barbara Buckley are among seven people scheduled to speak at a program launching ceremony next week.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Education Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like