UNLV student government to hold impeachment hearing against VP

UNLV’s student body vice president will face impeachment charges at a hearing next week.

A UNLV sign at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Swenson Street on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Samantha Bivins. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Samantha Bivins, a student government senator for the College of Liberal Arts, brought the six charges, which include violations of the constitution and the bylaws of student government, against Vice President Beatrice DeBelen.

Bivins said DeBelen has failed to perform her job duties.

“When leadership from the top goes awry, it’s a trickle-down effect for everyone else who serves under that individual,” Bivins said. “I think when you’re not doing your job you’re wasting student money.”

Bivins said DeBelen has failed to conduct evaluations for the student government directors she oversees. DeBelen, who assumed the role of vice president on May 1, is supposed to conduct the bimonthly evaluations and provide a report to the senate, Bivins said.

“She has never given a report to the senate about the performance of the directors,” Bivins said.

“It’s months of problems that have continued,” she said.

The concerns were discussed at a meeting on Nov. 20 where senators approved to move forward with the hearing by a vote of 17-5.

DeBelen did not return a request for comment, however, she urged the senate to dismiss the charges, according to the minutes of the Nov. 20 meeting.

This is the second time Bivins has sought to impeach a member of student government. Last year, she filed charges against former Senate President Schyler Brown for campaigning in a military uniform.

He was not impeached.

DeBelen’s hearing will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 in Room 316 of the student union.

