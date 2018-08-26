UNLV welcomes about 1,900 students to dorms for new school year

She hopped in the elevator with the items on the way to her daughter’s dorm room. It was a conventional sight to see at UNLV on freshman move-in day, but the way Chang and her daughter passed the time on their road trip to campus might have been more unique than most.

UNLV freshman Jenny Bressler, center, get help from her mother Joan, left, and her sister Ashley, right, as they cary her belongings as she moves into Dayton Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV freshman Daniel Lee unloads his belongings as he moves into Dayton Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mover Gideon Garbutt of ZippyShell storage and moving, left, pushes a cart of UNLV freshman Daniel Lee's belongings as Lee moves into Dayton Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mover Gideon Garbutt of ZippyShell storage and moving, right, pushes a cart of UNLV freshman Daniel Lee's belongings as Lee moves into Dayton Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Edman Redding, right, watches as his son, UNLV freshman Tyrel, sorts through his belongings in his Dayton Complex bedroom on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dina Rios helps make her sister, UNLV freshman Hannah Datwyler's bed after moving into Dayton Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV freshman Cheyne Sauceda of Fresno, Calif., writes a welcome note to her roommate after moving into Dayton Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV freshman Juniper Pellicane of Oakland, Calif., sorts through her belongings after moving into Dayton Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tina Chang had a mattress pad under one arm and a blue bass guitar in the other.

She hopped in the elevator with the items on the way to her daughter’s dorm room. It was a conventional sight to see at UNLV on freshman move-in day, but the way Chang and her daughter passed the time on their road trip to campus might have been more unique than most.

“I played all these serial killer shows on the way so she could learn how to take care of herself,” Chang said. “We didn’t watch it, we just listened to all those shows about psychopaths. I wanted her to be prepared.”

Her daughter, Juniper Pellicane, who plans to study biology at UNLV, wasn’t sure about her mother’s strategy, but she was sure about her choice of university.

“My older friend goes here, so she told me about it and I came and visited, and I really, really liked it,” Pellicane, 19, of Oakland, California said. “I applied to some California schools, but I wanted to get far away from home, so I came here. It’s not too far, but it’s far enough.”

Pellicane is one of about 1,900 new and returning students expected to live on campus this academic year, which begins Monday. New students moved into their dorms on Wednesday, and returning students moved back into their campus digs on Friday.

Some of those who returned to campus, including junior D’Andre Cooper, made a home in a new themed community.

Howell Town — a themed floor geared toward black students — debuted this year, and is named after John Howell, Nevada’s first black landowner.

“I want to take this as a new challenge for me,” Cooper, a resident assistant, said. “I feel like being in a thematic community really is going to help me grow as a person. I want to learn more about myself, more about my own culture.”

Cooper is brainstorming activities and programs that he can put together for his residents.

“I really want to focus on different stereotypes and trends in the black community — homophobia in the black community, mental illness in the black community, sexual assault in the black community. I want to really shine a light on different trends I noticed that are swept under the rug.”

Orlando White, assistant director for residential education, said students prepared an 11-page proposal for Howell Town, mirroring Stonewall Suites, a themed floor that debuted last year and is dedicated to gender diverse students and their allies.

Stonewall Suites has grown from 40 to 60 students, White said.

Freshmen Jenny Bressler, of Canton, Michigan, and Paxton Scheurer, of Mansfield, Texas, do not live on a themed floor, but have found camaraderie around their beloved sport, softball — and coach — Kristie Fox.

“She just told me she sees me here, building the program,” Scheurer said. “I wanted to do that with her, with the team.”

Scheurer and her parents arrived in Las Vegas at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, after a 17-hour road trip.

Driving meant that Scheurer could bring most of her belongings, with pictures of her friends and family being the most cherished.

“I know that sounds cheesy, but I think it’s going to be important to look at when I’m homesick,” she said.

She also brought with her an item she’s not sure she’s supposed to have — a grilled cheese maker.

“You should have said no! No, I didn’t bring, nothing,” her dad, Larry Scheurer shouted from the other end of the room.

“I whispered it,” Paxton Scheurer said.

Move-in day surprises

Over the years, the residential life team at UNLV has encountered some unusual items on move-in day. Among them:

— A waterbed: Staff noticed a student taking out of all of his room furniture and moving it into a truck with his father. The student then tried to put a queen-size waterbed into the standard-sized room that he had to share with another student.

— Her boyfriend: A student thought that her boyfriend could stay with her, unlimited, even though she had a roommate.

— A freezer: A resident’s parent attempted to drop off a full-size freezer. Either the resident thought that UNLV had kitchens in the residence hall — they don’t — or they just wanted to stock up on pizza bagels and hot pockets.

— TVs: Two residents, moving into the same 20 x 11 residence hall room, each brought TVs with them. One was 64 inches and the other was 75 inches. UNLV staff described it as a “drive-in theater for dolls!”

— A lizard: Every single year someone tries this.

— A bodyguard: A new resident was about to drop a new Christian rap album, and was convinced that there would be “pandemonium.”

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.