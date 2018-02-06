UNLV won’t rule on Steve Wynn honors until after inquiry

Representatives of UNLV say they’ll wait until the state Gaming Control Board has completed its investigation of Steve Wynn before determining whether they would take away honors bestowed upon him over the years.

Casino mogul Steve Wynn during a news conference in Medford, Mass., March 15, 2016. (Charles Krupa/AP, File)

Steve Wynn's properties Encore, left, and Wynn Las Vegas, right, on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Representatives of UNLV say they’ll wait until the state Gaming Control Board has completed its investigation of Steve Wynn before determining whether they would take away honors bestowed upon him over the years.

Wynn, chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., the company that operates Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on the Las Vegas Strip, two properties in Macau and is building a $2.4 billion hotel casino in Everett, Massachusetts, is the subject of four investigations into allegations that he demanded sexual favors from and assaulted female hotel employees over the last three decades.

Wynn has vehemently denied the allegations, blaming their origin on his ex-wife, Elaine Wynn.

“UNLV will monitor the situation and will wait for the conclusions of the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s investigation,” a spokeswoman for the university said in an email late Monday.

A total of how much money Wynn has contributed to the university over the years was not immediately available.

In addition to the investigation by the Control Board, authorities with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau and a three-member committee of independent Wynn Resorts board members are separately looking at the allegations.

Last week, the University of Pennsylvania removed Wynn’s name from a commons area on campus and withdrew an honorary degree to him and comedian and actor Bill Cosby, who also is under scrutiny for sexual misconduct. Wynn also received a degree in English literature at the university.

The University of Iowa has taken Wynn’s name off the Stephen A. Wynn Institute for Vision Research. Wynn committed $25 million toward research to cure blindness from inherited eye disease. Wynn suffers from retinitis pigmentosa.

At UNLV, there are no buildings or plazas that bear Wynn’s name. However, over the years, he has been honored for his business acumen.

In 1999, the Nevada Board of Regents bestowed the Distinguished Nevadan Award to Wynn and his former wife, Elaine.

Wynn, in 2002, was in the inaugural class of inductees to the Nevada Business Hall of Fame, housed by UNLV’s Lee Business School. The school says “honorees are highly respected individuals who exemplify business achievement and community leadership and all have contributed significantly to the economic growth and prosperity of Nevada.”

Wynn entered that year with one of his mentors, banker E. Parry Thomas, and Si Redd, one of the pioneers of the slot-machine business.

The Wynn board member heading the independent investigation, Pat Mulroy, was a Nevada Business Hall of Fame inductee in 2010.

Wynn also is enshrined in the Gaming Hall of Fame, sponsored by UNLV’s Center for Gaming Research and the American Gaming Association. He was inducted into that hall in 2006. Elaine Wynn was inducted in 1999.

The American Gaming Association annually solicits nominations from its members and then its staff and members of the hall’s board of directors confer to make final selections.

Over the years, the hall, now with more than 60 members, has included culinary and entertainment leaders that have helped shape the American gaming industry.

