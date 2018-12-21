UNR joins UNLV on prestigious research list after mistake fixed

The University of Nevada, Reno, has earned the designation as a top research institution along with UNLV, but was inexplicably left off the list published this week, officials said Friday.

Both schools have been designated “very high research activity” institutions, also called R1, by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. A list posted on Wednesday that included about 120 schools, including UNLV, did not name UNR. An updated list with 130 schools now includes both universities.

“This is a momentous accomplishment for UNR,” Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly said in a statement Friday. “We now have two doctoral-granting universities in our state that have reached the prestigious goal of becoming ‘R1’ research institutions. I believe this will attract significant academic talent to Nevada, which in turn will create opportunities for businesses and help Nevada’s economy grow.”

It wasn’t immediately clear why UNR and the other colleges weren’t included in the earlier listing.

