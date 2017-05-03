Virus causes closure of charter school in North Las Vegas

The health district reported in an April 28 letter that students and staff may have been exposed to the virus between April 21 and 25. (Google Maps)

Somerset Academy in North Las Vegas will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the spread of a gastrointestinal virus, the school’s principal reported.

Parents were notified of the cancellations in a letter posted on the school’s website. The school administration and nurse, academia representatives, and agents from the Southern Nevada Health District met and decided to cancel the classes as a precaution, Principal Jenyan Martinez said in the letter.

“Even though the number of students/families reporting symptoms has declined, we are concerned about preventing further illnesses. To date, SNLV has taken every possible precaution (in coordination with SNHD) to prevent the transmission of the virus at school,” according to the letter.

The canceled classes allow for a four-day removal from the campus so students can go though the entire incubation process and the school can be disinfected, according to the letter. The health district reported in an April 28 letter that students and staff may have been exposed to the virus between April 21 and 25.

Classes will resume Monday.

