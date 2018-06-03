Western Governors University sees 1,500 graduate in Las Vegas

Western Governors University Nevada — an affiliate of WGU — hosted master’s and bachelor’s degree graduation ceremonies at the Thomas Mack Center at UNLV on Saturday.

Christie Macchione of Upland Calif., kisses her boyfriend David Rodriguez after receiving her diploma during the master's degree graduation ceremony of Western Governors University of Nevada at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Gayle Freund of Santa Clarita, Calif., reacts after receiving her diploma during the master's degree graduation ceremony of Western Governors University of Nevada at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Gov. Brian Sandoval delivers remarks during the master's degree graduation ceremony of Western Governors University of Nevada at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Gov. Brian Sandoval delivers remarks during the master's degree graduation ceremony of Western Governors University of Nevada at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Chancellor of Western Governors University of Nevada, Dr. Spencer Stewart, speaks during the master's degree graduation ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Chancellor of Western Governors University of Nevada, Dr. Spencer Stewart, right and Gov. Brian Sandoval, second right, attend WGU's master's degree graduation ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Share Legler of Los Angeles and her service dog Hayley attend the master's degree graduation ceremony of Western Governors University of Nevada at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jill Quiroga of Chicago, leads the procession during during the master's degree graduation ceremony of Western Governors University of Nevada at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kristy Geloso, left, and her friend Gisela Riffel, both of Huntington Beach, Calif., chat during the master's degree graduation ceremony of Western Governors University of Nevada at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Katarzyna Fennell takes a selfie with her mother Ania Cooper and her daughter Emilee, 5, after receiving her diploma during the master's degree graduation ceremony of Western Governors University of Nevada at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Cameron Fox of Las Vegas, right, shakes hand with Gov. Brian Sandoval after receiving his diploma during the master's degree graduation ceremony of Western Governors University of Nevada at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Chancellor of Western Governor University of Nevada, Dr. Spencer Stewart, right, shakes hand after introducing Gov. Brian Sandoval during WGU's master's degree graduation ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Western Governors University of Nevada students listen as Chancellor of WGU, Dr. Spencer Stewart, not photographed, speaks during the master's degree graduation ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

It’s the first year that WGU Nevada — an online university that features competency-based curriculum — hosted regional commencement ceremonies.

More than 1,500 graduates attended the ceremonies.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval delivered the commencement address for the master’s degree graduation ceremony, while Helen Thayer, an explorer and founder of Adventure Classroom, gave the commencement address for the bachelor’s degree graduation ceremony.