Western Governors University sees 1,500 graduate in Las Vegas

Western Governors University Nevada — an affiliate of WGU — hosted master’s and bachelor’s degree graduation ceremonies at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV on Saturday.
It’s the first year that WGU Nevada — an online university that features competency-based curriculum — hosted regional commencement ceremonies.
More than 1,500 graduates attended the ceremonies.
Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval delivered the commencement address for the master’s degree graduation ceremony, while Helen Thayer, an explorer and founder of Adventure Classroom, gave the commencement address for the bachelor’s degree graduation ceremony.