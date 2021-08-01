Family, friends honor police lieutenant a year after COVID death

A year after his death due to COVID-19, a memorial service was held Saturday for Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd.

Performer Frankie Scinta momentarily loses power and apologizes to the heavens while singing a Beatles song during a public memorial service for former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mark Lloyd offers memories of his son and words of wisdom during a public memorial service for former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An attendee wears a memorial shirt during a public memorial service for former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Minddie Lloyd, right center, is surrounded by family and friends during a public memorial service for her husband former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Performer Kyle Martin plays a Billy Joel song during a public memorial service for former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. Lloyd was a fan of Billy Joel and his family suggested he play one of his tunes. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An attendee sheds a few tears along with others during a public memorial service for former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pastor M.J. Ivy with the Kinship Community Church speaks during a public memorial service for former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gloria Caoile, president of the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, speaks during a public memorial service for former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family and friends applaud another performance during a public memorial service for former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Chris Luther speaks during a public memorial service for his step-son former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the Filipino Teachers of Las Vegas choir sing a song during a public memorial service for former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henderson Justice of the Peace David Gibson Sr. speaks during a public memorial service for former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Councilwoman Gerri Schroder speaks during a public memorial service for former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Missionaries sing during a public memorial service for former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Minddie Lloyd thanks all who are attending a public memorial service for her husband former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Performer Frankie Scinta sings a Beatles song during a public memorial service for former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the Filipino Teachers of Las Vegas walk off after singing a song during a public memorial service for former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

President Gregg Mendenhall addresses the family during a public memorial service for former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd died just over a year ago, and his friends, family members and fellow police officers packed a church on Saturday afternoon to honor his life.

“I have listened to the words of public officials, family and friends, on how they felt about Erik and his life; there is one common theme that comes out,” Lloyd’s stepfather, Chris Luther, told the crowd. “Erick Lloyd had developed, as all of us should, the ability to earn the trust of those around him.”

Lloyd died July 29, 2020, at age 53 from complications of COVID-19. While a small memorial service was livestreamed shortly after his death, Lloyd’s extended circle of friends and family members could not gather in person until Saturday afternoon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6601 W. Twain Ave.

Lloyd had worked for Metro for nearly three decades and served as the president of the Injured Police Officers Fund. Those who spoke during the memorial service on Saturday described a man who was dedicated to his job, his faith and his family, including his wife of 22 years, Minddie.

Pictures displayed on monitors inside the church gym showed Lloyd smiling, often arm in arm with Minddie or playing with their young children. The service was full of music, including hymns and one of Lloyd’s favorite songs, “Candle in the Wind” by Elton John.

Undersheriff Christopher Darcy recounted memories of joking with his friend, and how Lloyd was always eager to move on to his next “dream job” within Metro.

“Erik really stood for what Metro is,” Darcy said. “He’s the embodiment of our values.”

Former Henderson Councilwoman Gerri Schroder told the crowd that in the 2o years she knew Lloyd and his wife, he was always involved with Minddie’s work in Las Vegas and with the valley’s Asian American and Pacific Islander community. He always wanted to know what he could do to help someone in need, Schroder said.

“Erik isn’t gone; his legacy will live on,” she said.

Lloyd was the first known Metro employee to die of COVID-19, followed by the deaths of 70-year-old retired Detective Michael Karstedt, on Jan. 3, 70-year-old civilian employee John Melwak, on Oct. 23, and officer Jason Swanger, 41, on June 24.

When Minddie Lloyd addressed the crowd, she spoke of her husband’s dedication to the Injured Police Officers Fund. She asked those gathered to think about the families of officers who had recently died, including Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May. She also thanked Swanger’s family for attending the memorial.

“This is for you too,” she told Swanger’s family.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, two daughters and five grandchildren.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.